Religous Leaders Will Oppose President's Immigration Policy

Faith-based leaders from Northern Nevada are voicing their opposition to a pair of executive orders designed to limit immigration and refugee resettlement in the United States. Reno Public Radio's Paul Boger has more.

President Donald Trump is moving forward with his signature campaign issue to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Many politicos believe the promise helped Trump set himself apart from other Republicans candidates during last year's primaries. But some in Northern Nevada are speaking out against the move.

During a press conference yesterday, religious leaders and community leaders called the president's immigration policy discriminatory.

"We really hope that more people will engage in more action to convince the president that these types of policies don't serve America," says Mike Thornton, Executive Director of ACTIONN - Acting in Community Together in Organizing Northern Nevada. "They don't keep us safe and they don't coincide with the values this great country was built on."

While speaking at a National Governor's Association forum in Washington D.C., Wednesday, Republican Governor Brian Sandoval told a crowd that he believes the order should not be a top priority.

"I've always believed in gates versus fences and having a good immigration policy," says Sandoval. "But I think there are other things that we need to focus our time and energy on."

The president is also expected to sign another executive order suspending the national refugee resettlement program pending a four-month review of the program as well as heavily limiting the number of refugees admitted into the country.