"Reimagine Reno" Master Plan Forecasts Next 20 Years

By 54 minutes ago
  • Noah Glick

After two years of discussions, debates and drafts, the city of Reno is close to finalizing a new 20-year master plan. But what does that mean for the city and its residents?

Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick checks in on the project, which has been dubbed “Reimagine Reno.”

Dozens of residents gather alongside officials and hired consultants to discuss the final components of the new master plan.

Sienna Reid is a senior planner for the city. She says the vision came directly from public input.

“The community would like to see the city become a base for outdoor recreation opportunities, an arts and culture center and then kind of tied for third, a university town and technology center,” she says.

To help get there, the city of Reno hired consultants from Denver, including Darcie White. She says Reno’s history as a gaming town presents a unique challenge moving forward.

“What we heard from the community is, ‘We don’t necessarily want gambling to go away,’ and the plan certainly doesn’t suggest that,” she says. “But what we are recognizing is that the city’s maturing. You’ve got a changing population who has different wants and needs and expectations.”

More than 6,000 people took part in the initial vision phase, which began two years ago.

Fred Tholke is a lifelong Reno resident and retired utilities planner. He says he’s never seen this kind of outreach from the city. But he’s cautiously optimistic and wants to see that real progress will be made.

“In my own career, I’ve seen too many projects like this that, you know, people get real excited about it in the beginning, and then they start to lose track of them over time,” he says.

To keep track, officials developed a detailed implementation plan. It breaks down the city’s vision into eight key strategies—from developing a resilient economy and thriving downtown to managing growth and connecting the region. Each section has more than a dozen action items, complete with responsible agencies, timing and required resources.

ReImagine Reno Implementation Plan by KUNR Reno Public Radio on Scribd

Reno City Coucilwoman Naomi Duerr says it basically serves as a way to set ideas in motion.

“We are at the point where the global, sort of general concepts are translated into specific policies,” she says. “We say we want more art in our city, or we want higher quality of life, or that we love the outdoor spaces. How do we translate that into action?”

The implementation plan also outlines several priorities for the city. Those include beefing up affordable housing options, updating the annexation code and pursuing additional funding opportunities, among others.

Here’s Councilwoman Duerr.

“Well, one of the big issues that the city council’s been focusing on, of course, is basically reimagining our downtown, and dealing with blight and dealing with homelessness,” she says.

Officials and residents alike see the need to prioritize affordable housing. Reno resident Ruth Stacy works with ACTIONN, a local group that advocates for the homeless community.

“You’ve got to have workforce housing, so people like you and I can still afford a place to live and some hope of buying a home eventually,” she says. “So that means that the whole idea of a home is going to have to change to where, maybe you live in an apartment building or you live in a condominium.”

The master plan does offer recommendations on how to tackle affordable housing. Some suggestions include reducing or waiving city fees to incentivize construction, and identifying city-owned properties that could be converted into housing.

Stacy says this entire master plan process offers Reno a new direction, and a way for the city to dust off its old image.

“It’s been a poor little ol’ town really in my opinion, and it was sort of a sad town to me,” she says. “But I’ve got hope.”

Last week, the Reno City Council and Planning Commission unanimously voted to adopt the final two sections of the master plan, with some edits. The goal is to have this plan ready for action by early November.

This month, community meetings will be held in each city ward to go over the plan. And officials are taking feedback through August 25.

An online survey and an updated land use map can be found at the Reimagine Reno website.

ReImagine Reno Master Plan (Full) by KUNR Reno Public Radio on Scribd

Tags: 
reimagine reno
City of Reno
reno master plan

Related Content

City Invites Public To 'Reimagine Reno'

By Julia Ritchey Sep 24, 2015
Julia Ritchey

  Members of the Latino community in Reno gathered earlier this week to tell the city what they do and don't like about their hometown. The effort is part of a much larger citywide initiative called Reimagine Reno. Our reporter Julia Ritchey was there and has more.

About two dozen people are sitting at tables in the Neil Road Community Center, hashing out their ideas for Reno's future. From job training to public safety to affordable housing, no topic is off limits. 

Web Extra: Hear More From Reimagine Reno Latino Gathering

By Rocio Hernandez Sep 25, 2015
Alexa Ard

We recently reported on a Reimagine Reno event focused on the Latino community. The gathering was one of several taking place this fall to talk about the area's future as policymakers update Reno's master plan. So far, more than 800 people have attended these focus groups and there are more to come in October

New Reno-Tahoe Brand Campaign Focuses On Adventure, Grit

By May 11, 2017
BVK Advertising

The Reno-Tahoe area has been undergoing significant change and growth since the Great Recession. And now regional tourism officials are hoping a new multi-million dollar brand campaign can help keep the momentum going.

Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.

Ambition. Grit. Adventure. These are all themes that make up the new Reno-Tahoe brand, called “Great Contrast.” It’s all part of a $4.4 million campaign funded by the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, which tourism officials hope will bring more—and younger—people to the area.

Reno Moves Forward On Downtown Action Plan

By Apr 19, 2017
Noah Glick

The city of Reno unanimously approved a plan that the council hopes will increase affordable housing options and economic opportunities within the downtown core.

Reno Public Radio's Noah Glick reports.