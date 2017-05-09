Regulations Approved For Retail Pot, Sales To Begin In July

The Nevada department of taxation Monday approved temporary regulations that open the door for marijuana establishments to begin selling recreational pot July first.

Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.

Listen to this story.

The regulations outline the application process and rules for marijuana establishments. They also specifically list who can apply for distribution licenses, which has been a point of contention.

Question 2, approved by voters in November, says that only alcohol distributors are allowed to apply, but it also gives the department of taxation the power to determine whether there’s enough interest from that group to serve the market.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein explains.

“If we see that there aren’t enough liquor wholesalers who would be ready to go by July 1,” she says, “then we will open it up to existing medical marijuana establishments and entities that have already been transporting marijuana in the medical marijuana program.”

The department originally said there wasn’t enough interest from alcohol distributors to meet demand. But some are saying the state is trying to circumvent the rules to keep them out.