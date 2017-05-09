Regulations Approved For Retail Pot, Sales To Begin In July

By 24 minutes ago
  • Michelle Matus

The Nevada department of taxation Monday approved temporary regulations that open the door for marijuana establishments to begin selling recreational pot July first.

Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.

The regulations outline the application process and rules for marijuana establishments. They also specifically list who can apply for distribution licenses, which has been a point of contention.

Question 2, approved by voters in November, says that only alcohol distributors are allowed to apply, but it also gives the department of taxation the power to determine whether there’s enough interest from that group to serve the market.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein explains.

“If we see that there aren’t enough liquor wholesalers who would be ready to go by July 1,” she says, “then we will open it up to existing medical marijuana establishments and entities that have already been transporting marijuana in the medical marijuana program.”

The department originally said there wasn’t enough interest from alcohol distributors to meet demand. But some are saying the state is trying to circumvent the rules to keep them out. 

Tags: 
marijuana
Recreational Marijuana
medical marijuana
nevada department of taxation

Related Content

Cannabis Testing Lab In Nevada Gains Accreditation For Quality Standards

By Dec 13, 2016
374 Labs

As the marijuana industry is expanding in Nevada, cannabis testing labs are playing an important role in the quality of the end-product. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports a local facility is upping the standard of its operations.

Bill Could Leagalize Pot Consumption in Public Places

By Mar 13, 2017

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow local governments to decide whether adults will be able to use recreational marijuana in public places.

Nevada could soon become the first state to legalize the consumption of marijuana in public places. Senate Bill 236 would allow city and county officials to decide to permit short or long-term pot consumption at casinos, bars, outdoor events and other public places as long as they are not within 1000 feet of a school or community facility.