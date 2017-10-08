PHOTOS: Eldorado Great Italian Festival 2017

By Alexis Harris 9 minutes ago

The 36th annual Eldorado Great Italian Festival provided the taste, performance and culture of Italy to the Biggest Little City over the weekend. Our reporter Alexis Harris captured this year's experience.

Many attended the annual Eldorado Great Italian Festival, which provides a taste of Italy to The Biggest Little City.
Credit Alexis Harris
The band, Mbrascatu, provided live music during the Great Italian Festival. As many as ten bands performed at this year's festival.
Credit Alexis Harris
A man on stilts dressed as a chef was one of the many street performers during the Great Italian Festival.
Credit Alexis Harris
During the Great Italian festival, contestants competed in a sauce cook-off, during which attendees voted on the best homemade sauce.
Credit Alexis Harris
Bert and Andrea from Soffiotto competed during the Great Italian Festival Sauce Cook-off.
Credit Alexis Harris
Soffiotto's sauce on display during the Great Italian Festival Sauce Cook-off.
Classic lasagna, one of the numerous traditional Italian foods, provided by the vendors at this year's festival.
Credit Alexis Harris
A participant of the Grape Stomping Contest, one the many activities provided by the Great Italian Festival.
Credit Alexis Harris
A volunteer collecting juice during the Grape Stomping Contest. The jugs of juice were measured to determine the winner of the contest.

