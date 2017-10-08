PHOTOS: Eldorado Great Italian Festival 2017

Folkloric ballet is a traditional Latin American dance that focuses on local folk culture with ballet characteristics. Reno Youth Radio reporter Veronica Garcia explores the significance of Mexican folkloric ballet and expresses her love for dance.

Folkloric ballet is not just for a good time, but a good way to learn more of history.

"Like many forms of art, dance is a special way people can represent something, even from their past," Garcia says.

The male dancers wear silver suits and the female dancers wear long, colorful dresses.