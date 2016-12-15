Partial Repeal Of Obamacare Could Leave Thousands Of Nevadans Without Health Insurance

By Dec 15, 2016
  • Urban Institute

A new report by a nonpartisan think tank predicts a partial repeal of the Affordable Care Act without replacing it could lead to 371,000 Nevadans losing health coverage by 2019.

Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.

As the Trump administration prepares to take office, many lawmakers have pushed for the complete or partial repeal of the act.

Analysts with the Urban Institute looked at the potential impacts of a partial repeal, which would include eliminating Medicaid expansion, the individual mandate and federal financial assistance for state marketplace coverage.

Denise Tanata is with the Children’s Advocacy Alliance in Nevada, and she says the Silver State would see major cuts impacting the children’s health insurance program, or CHIP.

“The estimate is that Nevada would stand to lose over $1 billion in Medicaid and CHIP funding, and over $312 million in marketplace assistance—just in 2019, in the one year,” she says.

House Republicans released their vision for health care back in June, which includes getting rid of the ACA, but there has been no consensus on how to replace it.

Affordable Care Act
health care
obamacare
health insurance

