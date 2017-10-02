Northern Nevadans Line Up To Donate Blood After Vegas Tragedy

Las Vegas, Nevada was the epicenter of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Many in Reno flocked to a local blood bank as soon it opened to help.

Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray visited the United Blood Services location on Terminal Way in Reno, where the line to give blood was out the door. Here’s what Scott Edward from the organization had to say about the unfolding events.

KUNR: How did you hear about the news of what happened in Las Vegas?

Edward: Well I had an alert show up on my phone early in the morning. And as soon as I saw the details, I knew today was going to end up like this and a lot of people were going to want to help.

Have you been in touch with the United Blood Services in Las Vegas? What are the needs right now and what are you hearing?

Yeah, our communication mechanism went into full gear this morning and so what is happening, is in Las Vegas as you can imagine, at 2:00 in the morning, people started to line up. They opened up their doors at our sister centers in Las Vegas with many of the centers starting collecting at 4 a.m.

We’re in the lobby right now in the blood center right near the Reno-Tahoe Airport, and it’s very busy. I would say there’s about 50 people in the lobby; there’s a line out the door. What kind of response have you been seeing all morning from the northern Nevada community?

I guess the easiest way to put it in perspective is the amount of people we’re seeing in the lobby right now at this moment is about how many people we see in a whole day on a Monday. So the response has been immediate. We’ve had many, many people, organizations, the casinos, convention centers, media reach out to us asking if we wanted to host a special blood drive. So we had to assess and what we’re asking for right now is a controlled response. We’ll do our best to accommodate as many folks today.

We do need blood throughout the week, not only for the normal use that’s outside of Vegas, but also some of it will be used to replenish.

Do you have enough staff and resources to accommodate the outpouring of support here in the community?

If I’m going to talk about Reno-specific, the amount of people who would want to donate could definitely overwhelm us. From a United Blood Services perspective, when you add in all the different states we have, the resources in place to collect more than what’s adequate. To answer that question again for just northern Nevada, the amount of people that would want to donate, it could definitely overwhelm us.

We want to avoid a flip-side of what can happen in these situations, where you have a lot of interest one week, then donations dramatically decline the following week. We don’t want that to happen either. Because the blood that actually was sent to the hospitals and that was transfused and used in the situation was blood that was collected last week.

So that’s how managing the blood supply works. You have to have a responsible combination of all the different blood types, red cells and plasma and platelets. And we can’t collect it all in one day, because of expiration dates. So it’s a continuous maintenance of the community’s blood supply that we have stewardship over, and that during this circumstances we ask for people’s understanding.

When you see the news reports and you see the images and you get to know more of the details of what happened, you want to do something. But we do have to make sure we handle it responsibly.

If people want to help and donate blood, what do they need to know?

urrent staff is to come to our fixed sites. So we have a center here on Terminal Way in Reno, in Carson City, a location in Sparks. Then we do have a variety of community blood drives in northern Nevada that are scheduled for this week. So go to bloodhero.com and see if there’s appointment slots still available.