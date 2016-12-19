New School Projects Expected To Have Many Construction Suitors

The Washoe County School Board will decide Tuesday on a multi-million dollar proposal to renovate facilities and move forward on a plan to build a few new schools. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Billman reports.

If approved, the plan would include design fees for the new buildings, a $23 million expansion for Damonte Ranch High School, and $20 million each year for repair projects across the district.

With so many businesses moving to the area, there is competition for construction labor, something school district officials say could slow down this process.

“It’s good work. It’s sustainable work. These are big projects. It’s going to put a lot of people to work. I guess we’re in hopes that once the word gets out there, maybe some of the construction workers that left our community during the downturn would return.”

That's Joe Gabica, the district's interim chief facilities management officer.

A group called the Capital Funding Protection Committee is making the recommendation to the school board tomorrow. The funding for these projects will come from a sales tax increase approved by Washoe County voters last month.