New School Projects Expected To Have Many Construction Suitors

By Dec 19, 2016
  • Alexa Ard

The Washoe County School Board will decide Tuesday on a multi-million dollar proposal to renovate facilities and move forward on a plan to build a few new schools. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Billman reports.

If approved, the plan would include design fees for the new buildings, a $23 million expansion for Damonte Ranch High School, and $20 million each year for repair projects across the district.

With so many businesses moving to the area, there is competition for construction labor, something school district officials say could slow down this process.

“It’s good work. It’s sustainable work. These are big projects. It’s going to put a lot of people to work. I guess we’re in hopes that once the word gets out there, maybe some of the construction workers that left our community during the downturn would return.”

That's Joe Gabica, the district's interim chief facilities management officer.

A group called the Capital Funding Protection Committee is making the recommendation to the school board tomorrow. The funding for these projects will come from a sales tax increase approved by Washoe County voters last month.

Related Content

Two Washoe County Schools Avoid State Takeover

By Sarah Parks Nov 28, 2016
Alexa Ard

Two low-performing Washoe County schools are no longer at risk of being taken over by the state next school year. Our reporter Sarah Parks explores why that won’t be happening anytime soon.

The State Board of Education identified Natchez and Desert Heights elementary as two schools in need of improvement, and recommended them as candidates for state takeover through the Achievement School District Program.

That program can only help six schools in any given year, and ASD leaders have determined that these two schools aren’t the most severe cases.

Washoe County Schools Adding 13 Social Workers

By Sep 13, 2016
Alexa Ard

More than 200 social workers are being placed in schools throughout Nevada this academic year. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.

The Nevada Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Respectful Learning Environments, established during last year’s legislative session, is funding the addition of two-hundred-nine-point-five school social workers.