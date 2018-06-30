A New Push For Arts In Sparks

By 3 minutes ago
  • A sculpture of flowers in Sparks
    A sculpture of flowers in Sparks
    Francine Burge

The city of Sparks was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and they hope residents will have a say in how to spend it. The city’s Special Event Supervisor Francine Burge sat down with our reporter, Holly Hutchings, to talk about building the city’s art programs.

Sparks is pushing a new arts agenda. City officials hope to incorporate more public art through the "placemaking" method. Placemaking is the act of putting art into the community that truly reflects the attitudes of residents, as well as the culture and history of a city. 

Francine Burge, special events director, says installing pieces of public art can show what is important to the people of Sparks and can also help meet some of the city's practical needs. 

"When you’re at events, the things that float to the top are, you know, we’ve got to have more bike racks. We have less parking," Burge said. "It’d be nice to have shade. We’ve got lots of great space for events, but not a lot of shade downtown. Also, benches, at an event. You get a plate of food--it would be nice to sit down and enjoy it. It can all be art! You can use art in a useful manner.”

The city has had a public arts plan for a couple of years, but officials are shining a light on that plan now. 

Tags: 
City of Sparks
Arts
Artown

Related Content

City Of Sparks Planning For Arts And Culture Growth

By Feb 1, 2017
Ken Lund (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For the first time since the Great Recession, the City of Sparks is creating a strategic plan for arts and culture. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Billman reports.

The city is home to the Sparks Heritage Museum, a new venue called the Restless Artists Theatre, and The Generator, a maker-space where many Burning Man artworks are crafted.

Francine Burge, with the city, says this is not the first attempt to create a long-term vision.

No Longer A Bedroom Community, Sparks Plans For Growth

By Dec 15, 2015

In the next two decades, the City of Sparks is expected to grow from about 93,000 residents to 120,000, which makes it a really good time to update the city's master plan. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss has the details.

The master plan will shape a uniform vision on maintaining and improving critical services like transportation, public safety, and utilities. Some components of the current plan haven't been updated in 25 years, and a lot's changed in that time

 