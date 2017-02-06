New Nail Tech Program Fueled By Economic Recovery

By & Annie Conway 45 minutes ago

Economic growth in northern Nevada is positively affecting many sectors in the region — including the beauty industry. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the latest.

Doug Christensen, owner of Paul Mitchell the School Reno, stands in the training area for nail technicians.
Credit Annie Conway / NNBW

Paul Mitchell The School in Reno is now offering a new nail tech program due to growth in demand for the service. It has primarily been a hair school, but owner Doug Christensen says they're expanding the curriculum now that the recession is over.

"I've been in the industry for 16 years and when the economy drops, one of the first things that goes is women's nails. They still do their face and their makeup and their hair, but now that the economy is doing great, nails are on the rise."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nationwide employment for manicurists and pedicurists is expected to grow by 10 percent by 2024. 

