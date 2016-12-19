New Coworking Space Opens In Reno's Midtown

By & Annie Conway Dec 19, 2016
  • Annie Conway / Northern Nevada Business Weekly

There is a new coworking space in the Biggest Little City. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the story.

It's called Fusion at Midtown and it joins several other coworking spaces in Reno such as the Reno Collective, the Innevation Center and more.

Coworking spaces are growing in popularity and can also serve as platforms to network and collaborate with other entrepreneurs.

There are already several businesses operating out of the space, including companies such as The Golden Choke, which makes custom jewelry, and Reno Web Design.

University of Nevada, Reno graduate Jonathan Sarmenta opened the center in October.

Tags: 
Northern Nevada Business Weekly
coworking
midtown

Related Content

Professionals Thrive More At Coworking Spaces

By Feb 24, 2016

Researchers are finding that people using coworking spaces are more satisfied than those in traditional offices. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray stops by one spot downtown to find out why.

In Midtown, A Rising Tide Leaves Some Shops Adrift

By Julia Ritchey Jun 5, 2016
Julia Ritchey

Our series Squeezed Out has been examining how the area's housing market is being reshaped by a surge of new companies and outside investment. Nowhere in Reno is this effect more apparent than in Midtown, where some small business owners are facing tough choices. Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey brings us one shopkeeper's story. 

Shop owner Lisa Rojas is giving a tour of her Midtown store, a small converted Victorian home shared by two other businesses.

Reno Coworking Spaces Draw New Businesses

By Feb 24, 2016

KUNR reported that coworking spaces are conducive to sparking new business ventures.  Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray talks with a local expert to learn how his organization is using these spaces to recruit entrepreneurs.