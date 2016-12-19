New Coworking Space Opens In Reno's Midtown

There is a new coworking space in the Biggest Little City. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the story.

Listen to this story.

It's called Fusion at Midtown and it joins several other coworking spaces in Reno such as the Reno Collective, the Innevation Center and more.

Coworking spaces are growing in popularity and can also serve as platforms to network and collaborate with other entrepreneurs.

There are already several businesses operating out of the space, including companies such as The Golden Choke, which makes custom jewelry, and Reno Web Design.

University of Nevada, Reno graduate Jonathan Sarmenta opened the center in October.