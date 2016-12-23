Nevada Museum Of Art Offering Bilingual Gallery Tours

The Nevada Museum of Art is now hosting bilingual gallery tours as part of its ongoing Latin art initiative. To learn more, our contributor Krysta Scripter, with Noticiero Movil, took the first tour.

Tony Tinoco led the tour for about ten guests. He is the community programming and outreach manager at the museum.

"The goal is, of course, having more people and reflecting that diversity from the city into our galleries and with our visitors."

Juan Acuna, a bilingual UNR student, was one of the first participants.

"This is definitely something I will be telling family members I have, people that I know are interested in art but probably don’t know about it to come and experience."

Tinoco stressed that these tours are for everybody, regardless of their Spanish proficiency.

"If you ever want to come and practice your Spanish, I think it will be a great and fun way to do it here at the museum, and you get to learn more about the art here on display."

With Northern Nevada’s growing Latino population, the museum has been working to create a more inclusive environment. That has also included providing Spanish translations for museum displays.

The conversational tours discussed in this story are the second Thursday of each month.