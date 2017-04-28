More than 400 Bills Approved Ahead of Deadline

Lawmakers are one step closer to the end of the 2017 Legislative Session. Tuesday was the deadline to pass bills out of their house of origin if they were to move further into the legislative process. That means lawmakers had to approve hundreds of bills in relatively short order.

Below is a list and short description of the measures passed between the dates of April 17-25, 2017

Still Alive

Assembly

(Bill – Most Recent Vote Count -- Description)

AB5 –34-8 – Allows local governments to create an improvement district that includes renewable energy projects.

AB8 – 38-2 – Revises provisions governing the collection of delinquent municipal utility charges.

AB12 – 42-0 – Makes various changes relating to insurance adjusters.

AB21 – 42-0 – Creates penalties and disqualifies candidates if they file false residency paperwork.

AB26 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing the dissemination of certain records of criminal history to certain persons by the Central Repository for Nevada Records of Criminal History.

AB28 – 40-0 – Revises provisions relating to the Commission on Judicial Discipline.

AB32 – 42-0 – Allows state agencies to contract to do pest control.

AB33 – 36-4 – Abolishes certain boards, commissions and councils relating to agricultural products

AB34 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to government land

AB35 – 36-2 – Makes various changes relating to insurance

AB38 – 40-0 – Revises provisions relating to bail.

AB45 – 41-1 – Revises provisions relating to campaign finance. Requires cash on hand reports and itemized credit receipts.

AB46 – 39-1 – Revises provisions governing services provided to persons with mental illness and other disabilities.

AB50 – 31-11 – Revises provisions relating to the imposition of certain fees, civil penalties and administrative fines by the State Environmental Commission

AB54 – 38-0 – Revises provisions relating to reports of certain accidents or motor vehicle crashes by employers.

AB57 – 40-0 – Revises provisions relating to coroners.

AB60 – 38-0 – Revises provisions governing the initial issuance and reinstatement of certain licenses relating to vehicles.

AB61 – 38-0 – Revises provisions governing trust companies.

AB62 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to the supervision of manufacturers and wholesale dealers of tobacco products.

AB64 – 38-0 – Revises requirements for receipt of a high school diploma for pupils with disabilities

AB65 – 40-0 – Revises provisions relating to medical care for indigent persons.

AB68 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing the administration of laws relating to transportation.

AB70 – 34-4 – Revises provisions concerning the use of certain revenues in a redevelopment area

AB74 – 39-1 – Revises provisions relating to the testing of offenders for exposure to human immunodeficiency virus.

AB76 – 36-2 – Revises provisions relating to the Central Repository for Nevada Records of Criminal History.

AB77 – 37-5 – Makes changes to teacher licenses.

AB79 – 40-1 – Revises provisions relating to economic development.

AB80 – 32-10 – Changes redevelopment rules in Reno.

AB83 – 35-7 – Division of Insurance omnibus bill, also governs certain healthcare plans.

AB89 – 38-0 – Revises provisions relating to surgical centers for ambulatory patients

AB95 – 38-0 – Revises provisions governing child support.

AB98 – 38-0 –Revises provisions governing the Office of Grant Procurement, Coordination and Management of the Department of Administration.

AB100 – 42-0 -- Revises provisions governing contractors.

AB101 – 26-16 – Revises provisions governing the management of wildlife.

AB102 – 42-0 – Revises certain provisions relating to the proper venue in civil actions.

AB105 – 33-9 – Requires continuing education for suicide prevention and awareness for certain providers of health care.

AB107 – 38-0 – Provides for the sealing of records relating to eviction under certain circumstances.

AB108 – 38-0 – Provides for the periodic review of Medicaid reimbursement rates.

AB113 – 33-9 – Requires employers to make accommodations for a nursing mother, can't retaliate against breastfeeding mothers.

AB114 – 39-3 – Revises provisions governing irrigation districts

AB117 – 33-5 – Requires certain educational personnel to take certain actions to review the academic plan of certain pupils in grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 in public high schools to ensure that the pupils are college and career ready.

AB18 – 34-4 – Revises provisions governing the issuance of permits to carry concealed firearms.

AB119 –41-1 – Revises provisions governing garnishment as it relates to spousal and child support

AB120 – 24-18 – Revises provisions relating to school construction.

AB123 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing a series created by a limited-liability company.

AB125 – 38-0 – Revises provisions relating to court interpreters.

AB128 –38-0 – Exempts certain unpaid individuals from the requirement to obtain licensure as a process server.

AB132 – 42-0 – Provides for enhanced penalties for assaulting civilian employees/volunteers of certain government entities.

AB133 – 37-1 – Revises provisions governing landlords and tenants.

AB134 – 38-0 – Revises provisions governing exemptions of certain special districts from certain requirements of the Local Government Budget and Finance Act

AB135 – 34-4 – Revises provisions relating to prohibited acts concerning the use of marijuana and the operation of a vehicle or vessel.

AB136 – 36-6 – Allows courts to use an evidence-based system to decide flight risk when determining bail.

AB137 – 36-6 – Revises provisions relating to the insurance premium tax.

AB138 – 38-0 – Authorizes the de minimus collection of precipitation under certain circumstances.

AB145 – 38-0 – Extends the statute of limitations for certain civil actions for damages for injuries incurred as a child as a result of sexual abuse or pornography

AB147 – 38-0 – Revises provisions governing the disposal of property in the custody of certain governmental agencies.

AB150 – 38-0 – Revises provisions governing private professional guardians.

AB160 – 32-6 – Requires consideration of alternatives to window replacement in certain state buildings

AB161 – 42-0 – Bill encourages notarization of written rental agreements to prevent squatting.

AB163 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing certain short-term loans.

AB165 – 41-1 – Provides for the licensure of health services executives.

AB169 – 33-5 – Revises provisions governing certain fees collected by county recorders.

AB170 – 38-0 – Revises the requirement for the Office of Economic Development to submit quarterly reports relating to certain economic development incentives

AB173 – 37-1 – Revises provisions governing the process for a change of name.

AB177 – 38-0 – Revises provisions relating to domestic violence.

AB179 – 37-5 – Revises provisions governing massage therapy.

AB180 – 38-0 – Enacts the Juvenile Justice Bill of Rights.

AB188 – 27-15 – Revises credit hour requirements for grants awarded under the Silver State Opportunity Grant Program.

AB190 – 33-5 – Requires certain health and safety training for entertainment industry workers and supervisors.

AB192 – 38-0 – Revises provisions governing the temporary limited appointment of persons with disabilities by state agencies.

AB194 – 37-5 – Provides for the certification of behavioral healthcare peer recovery support specialists.

AB195 – 37-1 – Revises provisions governing cosmetology.

AB196 – 32-6 – Provides for an endorsement that a teacher, administrator or other educational personnel may obtain in cultural competency.

AB199 – 41-1 – Allows Nurses and Physician's Assistants to order/give life-sustaining treatment.

AB202 – 41-1 – Requires an interim study concerning the cost and affordability of higher education in this State.

AB203 – 38-4 – Limits cemetery authorities from exhuming and moving bodies.

AB205 – 38-0 – Revises provisions relating to cremation

AB209 – 41-1 – Allows someone to file for an extension before they forfeit of water rights.

AB211 – 27-15 – Revises provisions governing compensation and wages.

AB218 – 37-1 – Revises provisions concerning certain juvenile offenders.

AB221 – 38-0 – Revises provisions governing the model plan developed for the management of a crisis or an emergency that involves a public school to include a procedure for the evacuation of a charter school.

AB223 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to energy efficiency programs.

AB228 – 42-0 – Revises the termination of parental rights.

AB229 – 28-10 – Revises provisions governing domestic relations

AB231 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to economic development.

AB232 – 42-0 – Establishes provisions governing changing the name of a minor.

AB233 – 36-2 – Authorizes a lessor of a motor-truck to impose certain additional charges.

AB234 – 38-0 – Revises provisions governing motor carriers.

AB235 – 42-0 – Enacts the Uniform Commercial Real Estate Receivership Act.

AB241 – 36-6 – Changes building codes to require baby-changing tables in certain government buildings/facilities used by the public.

AB243 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to criminal convictions of victims of sex trafficking and involuntary servitude.

AB244 – 40-2 – Insurance companies can't give more than $100 in prizes/gifts to customers in a year.

AB245 – 42-0 – Enacts provisions governing the dispensing of biological products and interchangeable biological products.

AB246 – 41-1 – Extends authority of two or more counties to create a local improvement district and tax increment area.

AB247 – 38-0 – Provides for the early termination of certain rental agreements by victims of harassment, sexual assault or stalking.

AB249 – 40-2 – Requires the state plan for Medicaid and all health insurance plans to provide certain benefits relating to contraception.

AB251 – 38-0 – Authorizes the State Board of Pardons Commissioners to commute certain sentences of juvenile offenders.

AB252 – 40-1 – Authorizes a peace officer or retired peace officer to request the display of an alternate address on his or her driver's license or identification card.

AB253 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to adjudications of mental health

AB254 – 38-0 – Revises provisions governing guardianships

AB255 – 42-0 – Provides that provisions governing certain short-term loans and installment loans do not apply to certain extensions of credit.

AB258 – 33-9 – Revises provisions governing the Nevada Commission for Women.

AB259 – 27-15 – Allows courts to vacate convictions of certain marijuana crimes and seals those records.

AB260 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to the crime of prostitution.

AB262 – 42-0 – Prohibiting repossessing a vehicle before a borrower defaults.

AB267 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing industrial insurance.

AB268 – 30-12 – Authorizes certain persons to file a postconviction petition to pay the cost of a genetic marker analysis.

AB271 – 26-12 – Revises provisions governing collective bargaining by local government employers.

AB272 – 31-11 – Allows counties to set up voting centers where any eligible voters can cast a ballot on Election Day.

AB275 – 37-5 – Requires the establishment of a statewide framework for providing integrated student supports for certain pupils and their families.

AB277 – 30-12 – Revises provisions governing land use planning (watered down prohibition on Red Rock Development).

AB279 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing banks/financial institutions regulated by the Commissioner of Financial Institutions.

AB282 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing benefits and protections for service members and the spouses of service members.

AB286 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to court programs for the treatment of veterans and members of the military.

AB288 – 38-0 – Revises provisions relating to the protection of older persons and vulnerable persons

AB292 – 31-11 – Revises provisions relating to bullying and cyber-bullying in public schools

AB294 – 29-13 – Requires an accommodations facilitator to collect and remit room taxes under certain circumstances.

AB297 – 42-0 –Requires certain local governments to designate sites for persons to meet in order to complete the sale of personal property that was initiated on the Internet.

AB298 – 26-16 – Revises provisions relating to water.

AB299 – 42-0 – Requires the Legislative Committee on Senior Citizens, Veterans and Adults with Special Needs to conduct a study concerning training standards for unlicensed persons providing care at certain facilities or homes or through certain agencies.

AB301 – 42-0 – Provides for the confidentiality of certain communications between parties during a peer support counseling session.

AB304 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to autism.

AB307 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing emergency medical services at special events

AB310 – 41-1 – Revises provisions governing public administrators.

AB312 – 39-3 – Requires the State Board of Education to develop recommendations for pupil-teacher ratios in certain public schools.

AB314 – 42-0 – Revises various provisions relating to estates.

AB316 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to offenders

AB317 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing limitations on conducting business using certain fictitious names.

AB319 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing the guardianship of minors.

AB320 – 27-15 – Revises provisions relating to the statewide performance evaluation system.

AB321 – 31-11 – Authorizes a county or city to require a hosting platform to provide certain reports and information to a county or city.

AB324 – 41-1 – Revises provisions relating to document preparation services.

AB334 – 35-7 – Prohibits a driver from operating a motor vehicle in the extreme left lane of a controlled-access highway under certain circumstances.

AB335 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing motor vehicles and off-highway vehicles.

AB337 – 41-0 – Revises provisions governing the termination of the employment of members of the National Guard.

AB339 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to health care.

AB340 – 41-1 – Requires the Department of Health and Human Services to take certain actions to improve access to diapers and diapering supplies for recipients of public assistance.

AB341 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing juvenile justice.

AB346 – 29-13 – Enacts requirements relating to certain providers of childcare.

AB347 – 42-0 – Establishes certain requirements relating to surgical technologists.

AB350 – 27-15 – Revises provisions relating to state employment.

AB356 – 37-5 – Revises provisions relating to criminal procedure.

AB359 – 28-14 – Exempts certain entities that enter into contracts or agreements with the State of Nevada or a political corporation or subdivision of the State from certain provisions relating to contractors.

AB361 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing business practices.

AB364 – 41-1 – Directs the Department of Transportation, in cooperation with Clark County, the City of Las Vegas, the City of Henderson and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to conduct an interim study concerning roadway traffic and safety.

AB365 – 41-1 – Revises provisions relating to marriage.

AB372 – 42-0 – Enacts the Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act.

AB375 – 39-3 – Allows the imposition of certain taxes in a county to fund flood management projects of a flood management authority based on the recommendations of a flood control project needs committee and voter approval.

AB376 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to criminal procedure.

AB377 – 28-14 – Revises provisions relating to the competency of a defendant in a criminal case.

AB379 – 34-8 – Authorizes certain local governments to create a park, trails and open space district.

AB380 – 30-12 – Revises provisions relating to real property.

AB381 – 38-4 – Revises provisions governing prescription drugs covered by certain policies of health insurance.

AB384 – 27-15 – Revises provisions governing the consideration of the criminal history of an applicant for employment by the State or a county, city or unincorporated town

AB390 – 42-0 – Makes various changes to state governmental administration

AB391 – 42-0 – Creates the crime of bestiality.

AB392 –39-3 – Revises provisions concerning certain communications relating to elections.

AB393 – 26-16 – Sets forth legislative findings and declarations concerning certain changes in zoning and development standards.

AB396 – 41-0 – Revises certain provisions relating to public officers and candidates for public office.

AB400 – 30-12 – Revises provisions relating to instructional materials.

AB403 – 33-9 – Revises various provisions relating to governmental administration.

AB408 – 27-15 – Revises provisions relating to Medicaid and health insurance

AB410 – 42-0 – Authorizing a new vehicle dealer to file a claim for compensation with a manufacturer of motor vehicles under certain circumstances.

AB411 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing employment with a department of juvenile justice services.

AB412 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to the jurisdiction of courts over certain criminal charges.

AB415 – 42-0 – Provides for the acceptance of a tribal identification card in certain circumstances.

AB418 – 29-13 – Revises provisions relating to elections.

AB420 – 29-13 – Revises provisions governing the use of electronic devices by offenders.

AB424 – 41-1 – Revises provisions governing the determination of death.

AB425 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing alcohol, drug and problem gambling counselors.

AB427 – 32-10 – Revises provisions governing the eligibility of certain convicted persons for public assistance.

AB429 – 41-1 – Enacts provisions governing the interstate practice of psychology.

AB431 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing alcoholic beverages.

AB438 – 31-11 – Revises provisions relating to offenses involving controlled substances.

AB439 – 42-0 – Revises provisions governing the taxation of the sale, storage, use or other consumption of certain property by a licensed veterinarian.

AB444 – 42-0 – Sets forth certain requirements relating to the search and seizure of the property of an attorney

AB445 – 38-4 – Revises provisions governing transportation network companies.

AB451 – 41-0 – Requires a member of the board of trustees of a school district to complete certain training for professional development.

AB452 – 41-1 – Directs the Legislative Committee on Energy to conduct an interim study concerning energy choice.

AB453 – 42-0 – Establishes conditional plea agreements in criminal cases.

AB454 – 42-0 – Makes various changes to provisions relating to accountants.

AB455 – 42-0 – Authorizes the electronic delivery of certain notices and documents relating to policies of insurance.

AB457 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to certain professional licensing boards.

AB459 – 42-0 – Authorizes a court to order certain blood and genetic testing concerning a child in need of protection.

AB461 – 41-0 – Designates the third week of January as “Peace Week” in the State of Nevada.

AB464 – 41-0 – Revises provisions governing certain reports required to be submitted by or to certain governmental entities.

AB465 – 41-0 – Revises provisions relating to the Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy.

AB466 – 41-0 – Revises the provisions governing contracts for services between a state agency and a former employee of a state agency.

AB470 – 30-12 – Creates a pre-prosecution diversion program for defendants charged with certain misdemeanor offenses.

AB476 – 41-0 – Revises provisions relating to notaries public

AB478 – 42-0 – Revises provisions relating to elections.

AB482 – 41-0 – Revises provisions relating to programs of career and technical education.

AB485 – 40-2 – Makes various changes relating to school buses

AB488 – 41-0 – Revises provisions relating to the system modernization project of the Department of Motor Vehicles

AB490 – 41-0 – Revises provisions governing the expenditure of money from the Account for Maintenance of State Park Facilities and Grounds

AJR4 – 30-12 – Requests the National Research Council of the National Academy of Sciences to conduct an independent scientific and economic analysis of the current management practices of the Colorado River, the impact of these practices on water security, flood protection and biodiversity recovery, and alternative management options, including draining Lake Powell and decommissioning and destroying the Glen Canyon Dam.

AJR5 – 38-4 – Proposes to amend the Nevada Constitution to remove the constitutional provisions governing the election and duties of the Board of Regents of the State University and to authorize the Legislature to provide by statute for the governance, control and management of the State University.

AJR9 – 27-15 – Urges Congress not to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act or its most important provisions.

AJR10 – 32-6 – Expresses opposition to the development of a repository for spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive waste at Yucca Mountain in the State of Nevada.

AJR11 – 42-0 – Urges Congress to ensure that the Intermountain West Corridor does not bypass Mineral County.

AJR13 – 27-15 – Expresses the support of the Nevada Legislature for the enactment and use of the Antiquities Act and the designation of the Basin and Range National Monument and the Gold Butte Monument in this State.

Senate

SB2 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to the surrender of a newborn child to a provider of emergency services.

SB10 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing the publication of information concerning unclaimed and abandoned property.

SB12 – 21-0 – Repeals certain provisions relating to governmental administrative tasks.

SB18 – 17-4 – Makes various changes relating to bail bonds.

SB19 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to dual credit courses.

SB20 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to educational personnel.

SB26 – 19-2 – Makes certain changes concerning governmental entities that contract with or invest in companies that boycott Israel.

SB27 – 21-0 – Revises the definition of the term “mental illness” for purposes of provisions relating to criminal procedure, mental health and intellectual disabilities.

SB29 – 21-0 – Provides for the transfer of a criminal case from one justice court or municipal court to another such court or a district court in certain circumstances.

SB31 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing the registration and regulation of commercial motor vehicles

SB32 – 21-0 – Makes various changes to provisions governing securities.

SB33 – 21-0 – Prohibits the foreclosure of real property or a lien against a unit in a common-interest community owned by certain military personnel or their dependents in certain circumstances.

SB39 – 21-0 -- Revises provisions relating to state purchasing.

SB40 – 21-0 -- Revises provisions relating to the registration of child custody determinations from outside Nevada.

SB41 – 21-0 – Revises various provisions relating to business entities.

SB46 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing background checks of operators, employees and certain adult residents of a childcare facility.

SB47 – 21-0 – Makes various changes relating to the appropriation of water, which modifies certain parts of water law including forfeiture of water rights for non-use.

SB50 – 21-0 – Provides for advance directives governing the provision of psychiatric care.

SB51 – 21-0 – Makes various changes relating to the adjudication of vested water rights.

SB52 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to unemployment compensation.

SB53 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to the installation, operation and maintenance of telecommunications facilities.

SB54 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing the use of the proceeds of a tax for infrastructure by certain smaller counties.

SB55 – 21-0 – Authorizes certain regulatory bodies to invalidate an occupational or professional license, certificate, registration or permit that is issued in error.

SB57 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to the Nevada Commission for the Reconstruction of the V & T Railway.

SB59 – 21-0 – Requires law enforcement who deal with prescriptions (in an investigation) have to report it to a database.

SB60 – 20-1 -- Revises provisions governing Medicaid payments for ground emergency medical transportation services.

SB65 – 21-0 – Revises provisions related to the filing by certain electric utilities of an integrated resource plan.

SB75 – 21-0 – Makes various changes relating to the Department of Wildlife.

SB76 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing the investment of money held by the State or certain political subdivisions of the State.

SB78 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to local government financial administration.

SB79 – 21-0 – Keeps certain county and court official’s personal records confidential.

SB81 – 21-0 – Provides for the conversion of state-chartered savings and loan associations to savings banks.

SB83 – 21-0 – Revises various provisions relating to the Nevada Indian Commission.

SB84 – 21-0 – Makes various changes relating to ethics in government.

SB86 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to redevelopment projects.

SB91 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to drug donation programs.

SB101 – 21-0 – Restricts who can inject botox.

SB105 – 21-0 -- Authorizes and requests the Governor to proclaim “Indigenous Peoples Day.”

SB107 – 21-0 – Authorizes but does not require the teaching of ethnic and diversity studies in public high schools.

SB108 – 21-0 – Requires a study to determine the manner in which to include certain instruction relating to criminal law in the social studies curriculum for public high schools.

SB116 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing warnings against trespassing.

SB118 – 21-0 – Creates the interim Nevada Task Force on Financial Security.

SB119 – 21-0 -- Provides immunity from civil liability to certain volunteers who serve on an organizational team established by the principal of a public school as part of the reorganization of the school district.

SB122 – 12-9 – Establishes a program to provide grants for family planning services.

SB125 – 12-9 – Revises provisions governing the restoration of certain civil rights for ex-felons.

SB127 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to the election of members of certain local governing bodies.

SB128 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to the requirements to levy taxes to support districts for county fire departments.

SB130 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to brewpubs.

SB131 – 21-0 – Requires certain pharmacies to, upon request, provide a prescription reader or advice on obtaining a prescription reader.

SB138 – 21-0 – Authorizes the creation of a local improvement district for a waterfront maintenance project.

SB140 –13-8 – Authorizes the residential confinement or other appropriate supervision of certain older offenders.

SB141 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to special license plates for veterans with a qualifying service-connected disability.

SB144 – 12-9 – Extends the amount of time people can register to vote. Allows some same-

day registration and pre-registration.

SB145 – 20-1 – Revises provisions relating to energy.

SB146 – 21-0 – Revises governance of filing an integrated resources plan with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

SB149 – 20-1 – Revises provisions governing regional transportation commissions.

SB150 – 21-0 – Requires utility regulators to create an annual energy savings goal.

SB151 – 21-0 – Authorizes the establishment of a public health laboratory in certain counties.

SB156 – 14-7 – Revises provisions relating to the transportation of children in motor vehicles.

SB159 – 20-1 – Provides for the regulation of the sale of dextromethorphan.

SB160 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to administrative regulations.

SB162 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to psychological assistants, psychological interns and psychological trainees.

SB163 – 20-1 – Revises provisions relating to professional entities.

SB164 – 21-0 – Authorizes a school district to lease school buses or vehicles belonging to the school district in certain circumstances.

SB165 – 16-5 – Makes various changes concerning the prevention and treatment of obesity.

SB169 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to sexual offenses.

SB171 – 21-0 – Requires certain pharmacies to post or provide written instructions for the safe disposal of unused drugs.

SB175 – 21-0 – Designates May 18th as Asian Culture Day in Nevada.

SB176 – 20-1 – Revises provisions relating to public safety.

SB177 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing the assignment of certain defendants to a program for treatment of mental illness.

SB182 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing sheriffs, constables and deputy constables.

SB183 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to housing authorities.

SB185 – 21-0 – Prohibits form contracts for consumer goods or services from including provisions that interfere with a consumer's rights to provide certain information to others.

SB188 – 21-0 – Revises provisions prohibiting certain discriminatory acts.

SB191 – 21-0 – Establishes a standard for evidence of eligibility for any benefit, program or assistance provided to a veteran with a military service-connected disability.

SB194 – 14-6 – Prohibits the sale of products derived from or containing certain animal species under certain circumstances.

SB195 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to common-interest communities and time shares.

SB196 – 21-0 – Requires certain employers in private employment to provide paid sick leave to employees under certain circumstances.

SB199 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to alcoholic beverages.

SB204 – 21-0 – Requires the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to investigate and establish biennial targets for certain electric utilities to procure energy storage systems under certain circumstances.

SB206 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to barbering.

SB209 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to insurance.

SB210 – 21-0 – Provides for the licensure and regulation of anesthesiologist assistants.

SB215 – 21-0 – Revises the circumstances under which the holder of a driver's license or identification card must report a name change to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

SB226 – 17-4 – Revises provisions relating to transportation network companies.

SB230 – 20-1 – Makes various changes relating to judgments.

SB232 – 12-9 – Enacts the Domestic Workers' Bill of Rights.

SB 236 – 12-9 – Allows local governments to license/permit certain businesses/certain events where the use of marijuana is allowed in public.

SB237 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to the protection of children.

SB239 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to common-interest communities.

SB240 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to gaming.

SB241 – 21-0 – Provides for the establishment of the State Seal of STEM Program and the State Seal of STEAM Program.

SB242 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing college savings plans.

SB245 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing county treasurers.

SB247 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to education.

SB250 – 15-6 – Revises the certification requirements for constables in certain townships.

SB251 – 21-0 – Requires the Board to Review Claims to adopt regulations for the administration of certain programs to assist operators of petroleum storage tanks.

SB252 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing interscholastic activities.

SB253 – 21-0 – Pregnant Workers' Fairness Act. Requires employers with 15 or more workers to provide reasonable accommodations.

SB255 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to common-interest communities.

SB256 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to the Board of Dental Examiners of Nevada.

SB259 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

SB260 – 21-0 – Establishes requirements for engaging in the collaborate practice of pharmacy.

SB262 – 21-0 – Revises provisions concerning payments for treatments for mental illness or the abuse of alcohol or drugs.

SB267 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing real property.

SB268 – 14-7 – Revises various provisions relating to corrections.

SB270 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to water.

SB273 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to the dismissal of a probationary employee of a school district.

SB274 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to sibling visitation in child welfare cases.

SB277 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to criminal justice information.

SB279 – 21-0 – Authorizes certain mayors to perform marriages.

SB281 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to real property.

SB282 – 15-6 – Protects due process of law enforcement officials.

SB283 – 20-1 – Provides for the issuance of special license plates indicating support for the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team.

SB287 – 21-0 – Revises public school employees/volunteers to report suspected child abuse. Failure to report is a misdemeanor.

SB290 – 21-0 – Prohibits certain persons from representing themselves as licensed or certified genetic counselors.

SB291 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to health care records.

SB295 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing endowment care funds for cemeteries.

SB301 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to education.

SB305 – 17-4 – Revises provisions regarding certain proceedings concerning children.

SB308 – 16-5 – Revises provisions relating to motor vehicle insurance.

SB310 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing the credit-hour requirement for eligibility under the Silver State Opportunity Grant Program.

SB312 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to driving under certain conditions.

SB313 – 18-3 – Revises provisions relating to local public libraries.

SB314 – 21-0 – Local governments can deny permits for electric generating windmills if they present danger/aren't compatible with the area.

SB318 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to the payment of wages to certain employees.

SB320 – 21-0 – Sets forth certain conditions relating to the towing or immobilizing of a motor vehicle.

SB322 – 20-1 – Requires high school students to pass a civics exam before graduation.

SB324 – 21-0 – Authorizes employees of certain facilities and organizations to check vital signs and provide related services.

SB326 – 21-0 – Requires a childcare facility to grant priority in admission to children of a parent serving or who has served in the Armed Forces of the United States.

SB337 – 21-0 – Authorizes registered pharmacists to collect specimens and perform certain laboratory tests.

SB338 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to contractors.

SB339 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to the issuance of vintage license plates.

SB344 – 21-0 – Prohibits labeling, packaging and advertising of marijuana that may appeal to children.

SB346 – 16-5 – Imposes penalties on electric utilities that fail to comply with provisions governing surplus assets.

SB350 – 21-0 – Prohibits creditors/lessors from installing tech that can locate or auto stop vehicle.

SB352 – 21-0 – Exempts taxation of property rebuilt after an emergency or disaster declared by the Governor.

SB354 – 21-0 – Authorizes the issuance of a license by endorsement to practice certain professions in this State.

SB356 – 12-9 – Revises provisions relating to collective bargaining.

SB357 – 12-9 – Revises provisions governing the use of apprentices on public works.

SB360 – 21-0 – Increases protections for older persons, vulnerable persons and persons in need of a guardian.

SB362 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to racketeering.

SB364 – 20-1 – Changes the state's definition of trapping. Requires trappers to check traps once every 4 days.

SB366 – 21-0 – Makes various changes relating to Medicaid.

SB369 – 21-0 – Requires large school districts to hire professionals to help train staff/teachers.

SB371 – 21-0 – Establishes provisions governing the care of an animal that has been impounded.

SB374 – 12-9 – Prohibits anybody from taking action against a person who holds a medical marijuana card. The measure also allows for the use of Marijuana/Hemp in Messages. Also, allows for the use of marijuana in opioid treatment.

SB375 – 21-0 – Authorizes agreements between Governor and Nevada Indian tribes relating to regulation of the use of marijuana.

SB376 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to certain agreements between heir finders and apparent heirs.

SB379 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to alcohol and drug abuse and behavioral health programs.

SB383 – 12-9 – Revises provisions governing financial planners.

SB384 – 11-10 – Provides for the confidentiality of certain information in the records and files of public employee retirement systems.

SB386 – 21-0 – Requires schools to create progressive discipline plan as well as an on-site review of disciplinary decisions.

SB387 – 12-9 – Allows the court to temporarily take away firearms from individuals who pose a high risk of hurting themselves or others.

SB388 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to persons who provide personal care in the home.

SB393 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to the Department of Corrections.

SB396 – 20-1 – Revises provisions relating to industrial hemp.

SB397 – 12-0 – Revises provisions relating to employment.

SB398 – 21-0 – Establishes various provisions relating to the use of blockchain technology.

SB399 – 21-0 – Provides for the acceptance of a tribal identification card in certain circumstances.

SB400 – 21-0 – Authorizes the Director of the Department of Health and Human Services to enter into success contracts.

SB406 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to court reporters and court reporting firms.

SB407 – 18-3 – Creates the Nevada Clean Energy Fund (Green Banks - encourages investments/bonds for green projects).

SB408 – 11-10 – Establishes conditions for the performance of certain surgical procedures.

SB409 – 21-0 – Makes it easier to rescue a dog or cat left in a hot car unless the motor is running.

SB410 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to reckless driving.

SB411 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing cruelty to animals.

SB412 – 21-0 – Revises provisions related to lifeline service.

SB413 – 18-3 – Establishes “Public Lands Day” in the State of Nevada.

SB416 – 12-9 – Authorizes the formation of apprenticeship programs for medical marijuana establishment agents.

SB420 – 21-0 – Protects 1st amendment rights of student journalists in public schools/colleges/universities.

SB422 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing regional planning coalitions in certain counties.

SB426 – 20-1 – Requires drivers and passengers of mopeds and trimobiles to wear protective headgear.

SB429 – 21-0 – Establishes provisions relating to urban agriculture.

SB432 – 21-0 – Authorizes the filing of a motion for the termination of parental rights as part of a proceeding relating to the abuse or neglect of a child.

SB433 – 20-1 – Revises provisions relating to guardianships.

SB434 – 12-9 – Requires certain city attorneys to be appointed rather than elected.

SB437 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to physical therapy.

SB442 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to economic development.

SB447 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to absentee voting.

SB448 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to public works.

SB449 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to court programs for the treatment of veterans and members of the military.

SB452 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing certificates of title for vehicles.

SB454 – 21-0 – Enacts the Uniform Powers of Appointment Act.

SB460 – 21-0 – Revises provisions governing the membership of the Local Government Employee-Management Relations Board.

SB462 – 21-0 – Authorizes a board of county commissioners to create a committee to review general improvement districts.

SB464 – 11-10 – Authorizes the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to require bidders, contractors or subcontractors to enter into agreements with labor organizations concerning employees who perform work on the renovation or expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

SB466 – 21-0 – Makes various changes relating to the State Board of Oriental Medicine.

SB468 – 21-0 – Makes changes relating to overtime and the calculation of hours worked for certain domestic service employees.

SB469 – 12-9 – Revises provisions governing collective bargaining by local government employers.

SB470 – 20-1 – Revises provisions governing the release of information relating to children.

SB471 – 21-0 – Revises provisions related to improvement districts.

SB472 – 15-6 – Changes sex offender rules/registration for juvenile offenders.

SB473 – 21-0 – Excludes juveniles from increased penalties for certain sexual offenses.

SB476 – 21-0 – Makes changes relating to the Commission for Common-Interest Communities and Condominium Hotels.

SB477 – 21-0 – Enacts provisions relating to residential establishments for persons with disabilities.

SB480 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to the protection of children.

SB481 – 21-0 – Creates the Nevada Commission for Persons Who Are Deaf, Hard of Hearing or Speech Impaired.

SB483 – 21-0 – Creates a procedure for the establishment of paternity in proceedings concerning a child in need of protection.

SB484 – 20-1 – Revises provisions relating to the licensing of foster homes.

SB491 – 21-0 – Makes various changes relating to mechanical voting systems and mechanical recording devices.

SB492 – 12-9 – Revises provisions relating to polling places.

SB499 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to forestry.

SB509 – 21-0 – Authorizes the imposition of an assessment on the operators of certain agencies and facilities.

SB513 – 20-1 – Increases the limit on the assessment for water distribution expenses.

SB515 – 21-0 – Revises provisions relating to the financial administration of the Securities Division of the Office of the Secretary of State.

SJR3 – 21-0 – Proposes to amend the Nevada Constitution to provide certain rights to voters.

SJR4 – 12-9 – Urges Congress to propose an amendment to the United States Constitution to allow the reasonable regulation of political contributions and expenditures by corporations, unions and individuals to protect the integrity of elections and the equal right of all Americans to effective representation.

SJR12 – 12-9 – Rescinds SJR1 from 2015 session. Declares Nevada’s support for federal government’s stewardship of federal lands

SJR13 – 21-0 – Expresses the support of the Nevada Legislature for certain recommendations relating to the conservation of wildlife in this State.

SJR17 – 21-0 – Proposes to amend the Nevada Constitution to expand the rights guaranteed to victims of crime.

BILLS THAT ARE DEAD, DEAD, DEAD

ASSEMBLY BILLS

AB149 – Would have made a non-compete clause “void and unenforceable” if it prohibits an employee from seeking employment with or becoming employed by a competitor for a period of more than 3 months after the employee’s termination

AB174 – Urged the Reno City Council to take steps to protect the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery

AB217 – Required counties and cities to revoke the business license of any place of transient lodging where repeated acts of prostitution have regularly occurred on the premises

AB226 – Would have required those two candidates be on the general election ballot, where all voters regardless of party affiliation can cast a ballot. If there were three or more all from the same party, the top two vote-getters in the primary would advance.

AB242 – Revised provisions governing loans secured by a lien on real property in which investors hold the beneficial interests

AB360 – Would have ordered a study of the feasibility to building a high-speed rail system between Las Vegas and Reno.

AB368 – Revised the circumstances under which a damaged motor vehicle is considered a total loss.

AB419 – Required the provision of certain medical reports, records and bills to a party against whom a claim is asserted for personal injury under a policy of motor vehicle insurance under certain circumstances

AB433 – Would have changed the rule requiring public project contract bids under $250,000 to go to the lowest bidder. Instead, contracts under $100,000 would have been awarded to "the responsive and responsible bidder offering the best value bid."

AJR8 – Urged the United States Senate to protect a woman's reproductive rights as it undergoes the process of vetting a nominee for the United States Supreme Court.

AJR10 – Proposes to amend the Nevada Constitution to revise provisions relating to the compensation of certain elected officers.

SB271 – Required the State Engineer to continue to allow withdrawals of groundwater from domestic wells for certain purposes in groundwater basins where withdrawals have been restricted to conform to priority rights.

SB342 – Required each transportation network company, common motor carrier of passengers and certificate holder to collect the excise tax from a passenger or group of passengers at the time the passenger or passengers pay a fare.

SB395 – Required the Nevada Commission on Homeland Security to designate certain entities, assets or systems as critical infrastructure; requiring the owner or operator of critical infrastructure to develop and implement a cybersecurity plan.

SB439 – Authorized county commission boards in smaller counties to impose additional taxes on diesel fuel.

SB463 – A local government would not be able to impose or increase fees for a business license that is calculated on the basis of the size of the property unless the officials conclude that the fee is necessary to provide services to the property and existing revenues are insufficient.

Still to Come

Lawmakers will be heading back into the committee process over the next few weeks. They have until May 19th to hold hearings and pass those 419 pieces of legislation to the floor of the second house. The process has proven to be long and somewhat arduous, with committees holding two, three, sometimes four-hour hearings on specific bills. However, this is the second time lawmakers will be reviewing the legislation, which in many cases have already had the kinks worked out, so the process may be smoother.

Also ahead, lawmakers will receive their final revenue projections for the next biennium. On Monday, the economic forum report will dictate how much money lawmakers will have to set the budget for fiscal years 2018 and 2019. Lawmakers are already expecting a positive forecast, with revenues continuing to climb. However, a recent analysis by news outlets such as the Nevada Independent shows that lawmaker’s are considering bills that would increase state spending beyond the sunniest of projections. It will be interesting to see how the projections affect budget negotiations in the coming weeks