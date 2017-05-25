Related Program: Relationships with Dr. Rebecca Jankovich Mindfulness By Dr. Rebecca Jankovich • 10 minutes ago Related Program: Relationships with Dr. Rebecca Jankovich TweetShareGoogle+Email Just a few minutes of mindfulness can have amazing results. Listen Listening... / 2:09 Tags: Dr. Rebecca JankovichTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content Optimism By Dr. Rebecca Jankovich • May 18, 2017 There are eight skills for optimism and if you learn to practice even three of them daily, you can increase you ability to think and feel more positively.