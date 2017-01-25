MidTown Business Owners Torn On Virginia Street Design Plan

In recent years, the Regional Transportation Commission, or RTC, has held numerous public meetings about redesigning portions of Virginia Street in Reno's MidTown District. Our reporter Bob Conrad of ThisisReno.com has the latest update.

Virginia Street in MidTown is constrained by the roadway’s width and the need for ADA-accessible sidewalks, which has prompted plans to eliminate a center turn lane in favor of wider sidewalks.

But some business owners are concerned that restricting vehicle access may have a negative impact on their bottom lines.

Other business owners, including Paul Doege with Recycled Records, are looking forward to a more pedestrian-oriented plan.

“With wider sidewalks, we will have people spending more time down in MidTown and the businesses will benefit from it,” says Doege. “I think the parking is there. We just can’t have it all. I’m in favor of the current plan and leaving it be.”

RTC commissioners voted to maintain the current plan despite objections from some property owners.

The issue could go back to Reno city council for possible changes in the future. Virginia Street construction is expected in either 2017 or 2018.