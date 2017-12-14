Meet Our Reno Youth Radio Students Fall 2017

Reno-Tahoe has given rise to a lot of snow-sport Olympians. One of the up-and-coming athletes is a local Truckee student Cody LaPlant. He is a freshman in high school and a member of the US Ski Team. Reno Youth Radio’s Jacob Lee interviewed him about the pressures of school and performing at world-class events.

At 15 years old, Cody is the youngest athlete on the US Ski Team. He realized that he wanted to compete when he was just 9.

“I didn’t really think of it as competition. I was just like, 'This is what I want to do. This is really fun.'”