Meet Our Reno Youth Radio Students Fall 2017

By Alexis Harris 7 hours ago


Name: Kenia Aguirre

Class standing: Senior

High school: Academy of Arts, Careers, and Technology

Topic she enjoys: Education

Name: Kyler Cavin

Class standing: Senior

High school: Spanish Springs High School

Topic he enjoys: Local stories and outdoors

Name: Molly Concialdi

Class standing: Senior

High school: Academy of Arts, Careers, and Technology

Topic she enjoys: Transportation 

Name: Spencer Ellison

Class standing: Junior

High school: Reno High School

Topic he enjoys: Music

Name: Sam Flint

Class standing: Senior

High school: Academy of Arts, Careers, and Technology

Topic she enjoys: Science

 

Name: Kelsey Reynolds

Class standing: Senior

High school: Reno High School

Topic she enjoys: Business and Animation

Reno Youth Radio

Reno-Tahoe has given rise to a lot of snow-sport Olympians. One of the up-and-coming athletes is a local Truckee student Cody LaPlant. He is a freshman in high school and a member of the US Ski Team. Reno Youth Radio’s Jacob Lee interviewed him about the pressures of school and performing at world-class events.

At 15 years old, Cody is the youngest athlete on the US Ski Team. He realized that he wanted to compete when he was just 9.

“I didn’t really think of it as competition. I was just like, 'This is what I want to do. This is really fun.'”

