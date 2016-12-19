A Look At The New And Expanding Reno Companies In 2016

Thirty new companies relocated to the greater Reno-Sparks area in 2016. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly takes a quick look back at economic growth this year.

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada recently honored 27 companies that have relocated to the Greater Reno-Sparks area. Three additional companies chose not be disclosed at the celebratory event.

The companies boasting the highest number of new jobs for the region are all based in e-commerce. They include jet.com, an online shopping service in Storey County, which brought 500 jobs. Thrive Market in Reno created 400 jobs and sells health foods. Finally, the online book store called Better World Books, also in Reno, is responsible for another 200 positions.