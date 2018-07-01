LeBron James To Leave Cleveland For The Los Angeles Lakers

Updated at 10:34 p.m. ET

Lebron James is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 4-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

His agency Klutch Sports Group announced move in a release on Sunday.

For the second time in his 15-year career, James will part with his home state team. In 2010, the free agent bolted to the Miami Heat to win two titles over four years, before returning to Cleveland.

The move puts NBA's biggest star of the moment into the Western Conference, where he'll aim to set the Lakers up as title contenders, likely restoring the team's famed rivalry with the Golden State Warriors.

Lakers great Kobe Bryant showed support for James' decision in a tweet, saying "Welcome to the family."

Los Angeles will also open up for James more opportunities for his business ventures and social activism.

James' reputation took a giant hit in the basketball world when he announced his decision to move to Miami eight years ago. But leading the Cavs in a title win in 2016 to break a 52-year championship drought in the sports-crazed city may allow fans and fellow Cavaliers to forgive some.

