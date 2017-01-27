Laila Lalami's 'Love Affair' With The English Language

By Alan Deutschman & Christina Barr 31 minutes ago

Author Laila Lalami has written three novels, including The Moor’s Account, which was nominated for the Man Booker Prize and was a finalist for the Pulitzer. She also regularly provides commentary and essays for media outlets such as NPR, The Nation, and The Los Angeles Times, among many others.

She’s speaking in Reno Friday night at Sundance Bookstore at 6 p.m. and caught up with our contributors Alan Deutschman and Christina Barr for a preview of her talk.

Credit http://lailalalami.com/

Born in Morocco, Lalami started out speaking Arabic as her native language, but she grew up as a child and young adult reading and writing in French at a French school. Then in college, she transitioned to composing research papers in English.

“It wasn’t something I planned, but I feel that I’ve had kind of a love affair with the English language for the past twenty years,” she says.

Lalami’s writing often examines the spaces where diverse cultures encounter each other, something she attributes to the facts of her own life. She came to the U.S. for graduate school and had planned on returning home, but she ended up meeting someone and getting married. Now, she writes and teaches at the University of California at Riverside.

“I’ve adopted this country and made it mine, and that is something that I think has created a change in me as a person,” Lalami explains. “You know, it’s not possible for me to look at a set of events just as a Moroccan, but I think of them also as an American, so there’s a sense of duality that runs through my entire life.”

As note of disclosure, we should mention that Christina Barr is the executive director of Nevada Humanities, which is hosting the event.

Tags: 
literature
The Creative Edge
fiction
diversity

Related Content

Reno Teen Delivering Tedx Talk (With Video)

By Jan 20, 2017
UNR

Ming Li Wu is a senior at the Davidson Academy and she'll be giving a talk at Saturday's Tedx event in Reno. It's a live, local version of the international Ted Talk program, which aims to share meaningful ideas through compelling speeches.

Wu met up with our News Director Michelle Billman to chat about her experience as a spoken word poet, which will play a large part in her talk. She shared some of her work as well. Let's take a listen. 

KUNR: Ming Li, thanks for joining me today.

New Memoir Explores Living In Great Basin Desert

By Christina Barr & Alan Deutschman Oct 21, 2016

A new book called Raising Wild: Dispatches From A Home In The Wilderness explores what it's like to live and survive in the Great Basin Desert.

It's a memoir by UNR English professor Mike Branch who lives with his wife and two daughters, well, in the middle of nowhere.

"We live together out in this remote area on a wildland interface where we've got lots of big crittters and big weather," Branch says. "We're at about 6,000 feet, so we've got high elevation conditions as well."

Author Interview: Building Community In Virginia City

By Alan Deutschman & Christina Barr Jun 1, 2016

Local writer Shaun Griffin has just published a memoir about his work over the past 25 years building a sense of community and securing critical resources for the residents of Virginia City. The book is called Anthem for a Burnished Land: What We Leave in this Desert of Work and Words. In this extended interview, he spoke to our contributors Christina Barr and Alan Deutschman about the book and his difficult journey as a community advocate.