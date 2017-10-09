Immigration, NFL And DACA Headline Busy Weekend In Politics

Vice President Pence walked out of an NFL game in Indiana this weekend when players protested during the national anthem. Meanwhile, the White House demanded Congress fund a border wall and restrict immigration in exchange for a continuation of a DACA policy. And, President Trump picked a fight with Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) to unpack an eventful weekend.

