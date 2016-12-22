Hug High School Student Brought Knives To School Days Before Altercation With Police

Reno police say the teenager shot by a school district police officer at Hug High School this month brought knives to school for days before the altercation.

Reno Public Radio's Noah Glick reports.

Listen to this story.

According to the Reno Police Department, the 14-year-old Logan Clark brought knives to Hug High School in an attempt to start an altercation with another student.

Clark instead used those knives in a fight with a different student, who suffered minor cuts to the face.

The officer on campus responded to the report of a fight, and according to RPD, fired his weapon after Clark ignored commands to drop the knives, and advanced toward the officer while making challenging statements.

The school district has been criticized for its use of force in the incident, and a group of people recently gathered at the Washoe County School District office to petition for school police to carry tasers.