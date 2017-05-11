Housing Costs Up, Listings Down In Reno/Sparks

By 2 minutes ago
  • American Advisors Group / Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0

Housing prices continue to rise in the greater Reno-Sparks market, with new listings and sales of homes down from this time last year.

Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.

April’s median price for a home in the Reno-Sparks area was more than $323,000, up 10 percent from a year ago.

That’s according to the latest report from the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.

Reno Sparks Market Report April 2017 by KUNR Reno Public Radio on Scribd

The organization, which tracks and releases monthly regional housing reports, says April home sales are down 11 percent from last year. Listings are up from last month, but down 21 percent from this time last year. And first quarter listings this year have declined by 31 percent from 2016.

President John Graham says he’s optimistic that the pace of new listings will increase heading into May and June, which are historically busy months. But he adds that he expects Reno to stay a seller’s market through the end of the year.

The report also predicts that housing prices will not decline anytime soon, due to homeowners staying put in their current mortgages with lower interest rates, increasing costs of construction and labor, and tighter lending requirements.

Tags: 
reno housing
housing
affordable housing
housing shortage

Related Content

EDAWN President On Housing: “This Is Not A Bubble”

By Jan 26, 2017
Noah Glick

Local economic leaders are warning of major gaps in affordable housing if the region fails to ramp up its development efforts.

Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.

Study: Washoe Is Short On Affordable Housing

By Apr 8, 2017
TMRPA

There’s not enough affordable housing in Washoe County…and more and more residents are getting priced out of owning their own homes.  That’s according to a study by the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency. Kim Robinson is the organization’s executive director and Jeremy Smith is GIS coordinator. They talked to our news director Michelle Billman about their findings. 

Citing Lack Of Affordable Housing, Truckee Police Officer Commutes From Reno

By Nov 15, 2016

The news has been full of stories about the issues that arise when police don't live in the communities they serve. That includes everything from slow emergency response times to excessive force.

Our Tahoe reporter Amy Westervelt spoke to one Truckee police officer to learn his story.