Heavy Rains Create Flood Concerns For Northern Nevada

6:15 PM Thursday updates:

The following information has been compiled from various press releases and emergency notifications:

Washoe County School District schools are all on a 2-hour delay Friday morning.

If you are experiencing a power outage call NVEnergy at 775-834-4444.

The City of Sparks is asking the public to stay clear of the Truckee River until high and swift water levels recede. This includes City parks and paths. Community members can also help reduce the threat of flooding by keeping street gutters and storm drains free of debris, ice, and snow so storm water can easily access the storm drainage systems. To report major street flooding, contact the Sparks Police dispatch at (775) 353-2231. The City has also established a flood preparedness hotline for general information at 775-353-5555 for the next 24-hours.

For information about flooding in Carson City visit www.carson.org/flood to stay up-to-date on the weather, road closures, trail/path closures, sandbag locations and resources that are deployed across the city. A Flood Hotline has been designated for flood related reporting and questions, which are not life-threatening. The number is (775) 887-2355.

City of Reno crews are on standby and are monitoring creeks and drainage areas for flooding. The city continues to have sandbag locations open 24 hours at: Old Moana Swimming Pool location at 240 W. Moana Ln. and Idlewild Park, Nevada Peace Officers Memorial at 2055 Idlewild Dr.

Residents in unincorporated Washoe County who are experiencing flooding should call 775-328-2180 and you can find sandbag locations and hours of operation at washoecounty.us.

Lyon County officials are urging the public to keep all flood mitigation efforts in place.

Douglas County is encouraging residents to utilize the Douglas County Flood Hotline to assist them in obtaining non-emergency information related to current flooding in Douglas County. The hotline is in operation and staffed by DC Sheriff’s Office Citizen Patrol. The hotline is open until 3 a.m. this morning. The number to call is (775) 783-6404 or (775) 782-9099. And you can check douglascountynv.gov for emergency alerts. You can find helpful information and safety tips at NVfloods.org.