Flooding Expected In Reno-Sparks Thanks To Winter Storm

5:35 pm Thursday update:

The winter storm that has dumped more than 6 feet of snow in the upper elevations of the Sierra is now raising flood concerns for Reno, Sparks and the Carson City area.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch effective Saturday night through Monday morning throughout the region. The City of Reno, Washoe County, and the City of Sparks all have multiple sandbag locations.

Emergency management officials are warning that as the storm continues, and gets warmer and wetter, it will cause flooding across the region.

"There are three points that you just have to look at: Sparks industrial area, the Steamboat Creek drainage through Hidden Valley, and, of course, the downtown corridor through Reno,” explains Ed Evans, a hydrogeologist for the Truckee River Flood Management Authority.

Evans works closely with Jay Aldean who runs the agency.

"I would take this storm seriously,” Aldean says. “And keep in mind that this flood event is not going to be over at the conclusion of the weekend. The storm is going to continue to generate moisture and water, and we don't know what's going to happen."

Both say that there's a significant amount of moisture in the atmosphere creating what's called an "atmospheric river" which is causing new precipitation to fall. And with warming temperatures over the coming days, recent snowfall could quickly melt.

Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen is urging all residents to stay home this weekend if possible, as heavy rain and snowfall could lead to unexpected challenges.

"When you're talking about Mother Nature, there's nothing predictable about her,” Allen says, “so we don't know what type of incidents that we'll be sent to, and the worst scenario we can have is an avalanche or some sort of rescue where we have to factor in risking our own staff members' lives."

Allen says the sheriff's office will respond to all calls for service, but with unpredictable weather, there's no way to tell how long it will be before help can arrive.

He suggests that residents take advantage of clearer weather on Friday.

"Take the time to fuel up your vehicles, go to the grocery store, get those errands that you would normally do on the weekend completed. And rent a few movies, and stay home and stay safe."

Washoe County officials say they are meeting with local and state agencies Friday to determine if and how emergency shelters will be utilized.