Federal Officials Search Reno Property Owned By Las Vegas Shooter

Authorities in Reno, Nevada have been searching a house owned by Stephen Paddock, the man believed to be behind the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Listen to this story.

In a quiet retirement village near the California/Nevada stateline, Reno police have blocked off the road leading to a house owned by Paddock as federal officials conduct a search of the premises.

It is not clear when Paddock last visited the home, but neighbors say it has been months since they last saw anybody enter the structure.

Sue Alesevich lives in the neighborhood. She says she’s shocked anybody from the community could have played a role in such a tragic event.

“Yeah, I’m shocked, absolutely shocked,” she said. “We have wonderful professional people who have retired here from California and all over and nobody like that ever. So, I’m just amazed.

Officials with the Reno Police have issued a statement saying that the department has not had prior contact with either Paddock or his female companion Marilou Danley.