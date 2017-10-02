Related Program: 
Federal Officials Search Reno Property Owned By Las Vegas Shooter

By 4 hours ago
  • A Reno police officer blocks off a road that leads to a house owned by Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas shooter who opened fire at a crowd attending a country music concert.
    Paul Boger

Authorities in Reno, Nevada have been searching a house owned by Stephen Paddock, the man believed to be behind the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

In a quiet retirement village near the California/Nevada stateline, Reno police have blocked off the road leading to a house owned by Paddock as federal officials conduct a search of the premises.

It is not clear when Paddock last visited the home, but neighbors say it has been months since they last saw anybody enter the structure.

Sue Alesevich lives in the neighborhood. She says she’s shocked anybody from the community could have played a role in such a tragic event.

“Yeah, I’m shocked, absolutely shocked,” she said. “We have wonderful professional people who have retired here from California and all over and nobody like that ever. So, I’m just amazed.

Officials with the Reno Police have issued a statement saying that the department has not had prior contact with either Paddock or his female companion Marilou Danley. 

Las Vegas shooting
stephen paddock

Reno Blood Bank Gets Surge Of Donors After Las Vegas Shooting

By 6 hours ago
Anh Gray

Nevadans woke up this morning to hear that the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in their state. And within hours, a blood bank in Reno had a line out the door. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports.

Dozens of people flocked to a United Blood Services center as soon as it opened.  Skylar Noetzel is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno who’s resting alongside others who’ve just donated.