Faraday Future Shows Off Speedy Model, But Concerns Loom

By KNPR & Associated Press 3 minutes ago

Faraday Future FF 91 model
Credit Faraday Future

Upstart vehicle company Faraday Future showed its prototype electric car at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas Tuesday and promised again to have cars rolling off a new $1 billion assembly line in southern Nevada in 2018.

The  demonstration had the company's four-door, FF 91 model clocking 0-to-60 miles per hour in just under 2.4 seconds against Bentley, Ferrari and Tesla vehicles.

During the presentation, company executive Nick Sampson didn't say when construction would resume at the factory where work was suspended in November.

"There was really no mention of that made. It was all about building up hype, building up optimism. At the very end, the public face of the company, Nick Sampson, said, 'You know, despite all the naysayers and the cynics, we're going to do this come hell or high water.'"

Nevada has pledged up to $335 million worth of incentives to attract Faraday Future to North Las Vegas.

electric vehicles
Nevada politics
Faraday Future

