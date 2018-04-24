Fallon Athlete Pays it Forward to Businesses with Mobile Cafe

A mobile coffee shop in Fallon is trying out a pay-it-forward model. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the details.

Fallon resident Emmily Butz is a Crossfit athlete-turned-business owner who can be seen driving her shiny, retro mobile cafe, called Lyft Coffee, around the community.

She's created a program called Lyft It Forward, which encourages customers to call in and choose a local business they want to gift with coffee. The caller pays Lyft and schedules the delivery. Some of the contributors so far have been the Churchill County Credit Union and Red Door Salon.

Butz says she plans to donate 20 percent of the profits to local animal shelters.

To read the rest of the story, please visit the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.