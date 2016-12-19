Expert Says UNR Student With Zika Doesn't Pose Outbreak Risk

By Dec 19, 2016
  • UNR student Kaitlin Comfort gets her blood drawn. A local expert says even though she has the Zika virus, she doesn't pose a risk to the community.
    UNR student Kaitlin Comfort gets her blood drawn. A local expert says even though she has the Zika virus, she doesn't pose a risk to the community.
    Yama Rongomas

A student at the University of Nevada, Reno is the only blood-borne Zika case in Nevada. Our reporter Yama Rongomas has more.

Kaitlin Comfort, a Secondary Education major, went to Nicaragua in May to work as an English teacher. While there she contracted the virus.

“I worked in a very poor community that was not fumigated by the city and so they had a lot more mosquitoes than other places in Nicaragua and probably got bit there,” Comfort says.

Comfort noticed a rash and soreness in her eyes but she wasn't aware of how sick she was at first. She eventually went to the public hospital where doctors informed her that she had contracted Zika.  

Since returning to the states Comfort has been working with the Food and Drug Administration, which asked her to participate in a study to see how long the virus will stay in her blood.

“They said that at eight weeks it should be out or earlier which is why they are surprised that it's still in my blood so I really have no idea how long”, Comfort says.

It’s now been 5 months and the infection is still in her system. During this time Comfort has had to explain to her friends that the only way to transmit the virus is through sexual activity which she has chosen to abstain from.

Jim Wilson is the director of the Nevada State Infectious Disease Forecast Station. He says that there have been good signs because Comfort didn’t suffer from any severe side effects and recovered from all symptoms some time ago.

“The virus won't come back once her body figures out how to clear it,” he says. “The belief is that she's done.”

Wilson says Comfort's case is rare and Nevada is at an extremely low risk of having an outbreak.

Tags: 
Zika virus
Nevada Center for Infectious Disease Forecasting
infectious disease

Related Content

Interview: Why Did Zika Pop Up In Washoe?

By Sep 17, 2016
Frank de Kleine / CC BY-SA 2.0

We recently reported on the first case of a zika pregnancy in Washoe County. To learn more about what this means for the community, our News Director Michelle Billman spoke to Dr. Jim Wilson, who heads the Nevada Center for Infectious Disease Forecasting at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Escalation Of Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Is A 'Train Wreck'

By Dec 1, 2016
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The increase in antibiotic-resistant infections is an escalating medical problem. The misuse of antibiotics has enabled some bacteria to adapt, rendering some drugs ineffective.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2 million people in the United States become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotic each year. And more than 20 thousand die annually as a result.  

Nevada Public Health Website Launched

By Dec 8, 2016
Nevada State Infectious Disease Forecast Station

Disease forecasters rely on statistics to understand health trends or detect disease outbreaks in a community. As Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports some of this information can also help the general public.

Dr. James Wilson heads up the Nevada Center for Infectious Disease Forecasting at the University of Nevada, Reno. His center recently launched a website to make health data more publicly accessible.