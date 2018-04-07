Developer Planning ‘Another Village’ at Lake Tahoe’s South Shore

A mix of commercial and residential development is scheduled to begin construction this summer at the Nevada/California state line at Tahoe's South Shore. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly reports.

In April of 2017, the Kawana Meadows Development Corporation closed on the sale of 8 acres of land and building entitlements in South Shore.

At last week's South Lake Tahoe City Council meeting, developer Will Oswald presented his plans for what he calls "another village" across from Heavenly Village.

The Resort at Tahoe will include roughly 240 condos, 135 hotel rooms, along with many amenities. There will also be roughly 650 parking spaces.

Consultants estimate that the resort will bring in $13 million in transient occupancy tax and $1.4 million in sales tax annually. Construction will take more than 3 years.

For Reno Public Radio News, I'm Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

To read the rest of this story, visit the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.