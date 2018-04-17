The Craft Breweries of Cannabis? Microbusiness Talks Heat up at Lake Tahoe

By & Claire Cudahy 2 hours ago
  • Alexa Ard

Cannabis industry workers are urging the city council of South Lake Tahoe to allow "microbusinesses." It's a model some are describing as the "craft breweries of cannabis." Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the details.

A state microbusiness license authorizes operators for a minimum of three cannabis related activities — like manufacturing, retail and cultivation — under just one permit. All aspects of the business must also be housed on one property, and the cultivation is limited to less than 10,000 square feet. The distinction helps small business owners avoid multiple license fees.

A working group of city leaders and residents has recommended that council not allow microbusinesses at this time. Instead, the group recommends a pilot program that would allow up to three cannabis retailers to open under approved development agreements. The agreements would stipulate a percentage of revenue sharing until residents vote on a tax measure.

More broadly, city staff has been chipping away at a draft cannabis ordinance based on council direction thus far, but there are still gaps in consensus for major items like zoning, on-site consumption, extraction — and, most notably, microbusinesses.

To read the rest of this story, visit the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

