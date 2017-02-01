City Of Sparks Planning For Arts And Culture Growth

For the first time since the Great Recession, the City of Sparks is creating a strategic plan for arts and culture. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Billman reports.

The city is home to the Sparks Heritage Museum, a new venue called the Restless Artists Theatre, and The Generator, a maker-space where many Burning Man artworks are crafted.

Francine Burge, with the city, says this is not the first attempt to create a long-term vision.

"We've had a few committees and a few strategic plans, but I think both times that they have had those structures, something has always happened, either staff turnover or layoffs have happened, and arts has always fallen by the wayside."

The strategic planning process relies on public feedback and Burge wants to see all residents represented.

"We also want to get input from teenagers. Teenagers seem to be like a lost demographic when it comes to not only civic engagement but also the arts. A lot of stuff is targeted towards adults and children."

To gather that input, the city is hosting several public meetings in the coming weeks.