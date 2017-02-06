City Of Reno Planning For New Recreational Complex

By Bob Conrad 26 minutes ago

The City of Reno is proceeding with a proposal to start developing dozens of acres of property in south Reno for a sports and recreation complex. Our reporter Bob Conrad of ThisisReno.com has the story.

City parcels along Pembroke Drive are proposed to become a recreation complex.
Credit ThisisReno.com

Five city-owned parcels totaling more than 100 acres are proposed to be turned into a recreational complex that would include a golf course and baseball fields.

The city is looking for a company to propose designs for the fields.

City Councilmembers expressed concern about traffic and impacts to nearby residents, but they ultimately approved a motion to look for a firm that can develop and manage the area as a park and open space.

