City Of Reno Planning For New Recreational Complex

The City of Reno is proceeding with a proposal to start developing dozens of acres of property in south Reno for a sports and recreation complex. Our reporter Bob Conrad of ThisisReno.com has the story.

Five city-owned parcels totaling more than 100 acres are proposed to be turned into a recreational complex that would include a golf course and baseball fields.

The city is looking for a company to propose designs for the fields.

City Councilmembers expressed concern about traffic and impacts to nearby residents, but they ultimately approved a motion to look for a firm that can develop and manage the area as a park and open space.