The City Of Fallon Bans Recreational Marijuana Sales

The city of Fallon has banned recreational marijuana sales. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View has the details.

Fallon City Hall was a full house for last week's vote and cheers filled the room when council members voted 3-to-0 to adopt Bill 780. That ordinance bans recreational marijuana sales citywide, including cultivation, testing, and distribution facilities.

Council members said there was a lack of county votes in favor of legalization, there's concern about the effects on users and surrounding people, and the drug is not legal federally.

The Green Cross Farmacy is Fallon's sole medical cannabis dispensary. President and CEO Steve McNeal says banning recreation pot perpetuates Fallon's black market.

