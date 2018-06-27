Related Program: 
Northern Nevada Business Weekly Roundup

The City Of Fallon Bans Recreational Marijuana Sales

By & Molly Moser 2 hours ago
  • Man stands in front of podium with an audience in the background.
    Molly Moser/LVN

The city of Fallon has banned recreational marijuana sales. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View has the details.

 

Fallon City Hall was a full house for last week's vote and cheers filled the room when council members voted 3-to-0 to adopt Bill 780. That ordinance bans recreational marijuana sales citywide, including cultivation, testing, and distribution facilities.

 

Council members said there was a lack of county votes in favor of legalization, there's concern about the effects on users and surrounding people, and the drug is not legal federally.

 

The Green Cross Farmacy is Fallon's sole medical cannabis dispensary. President and CEO Steve McNeal says banning recreation pot perpetuates Fallon's black market.

 

 

 ​You can read more at Northern Nevada Business View.

 

Tags: 
Northern Nevada Business Weekly

Related Content

Nevada Signs Drone Development Deal With Alberta, Canada

By May 19, 2018

Nevada has a new partner in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles — the Canadian province of Alberta. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly reports.

Nevada Casinos Growing As Events Businesses

By May 18, 2018
A large ballroom
Courtesy Peppermill Reno

With more casinos popping up across the country, Reno properties are chasing diverse types of non-gaming revenue. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the story.

Canadian Timber Tariffs Raising Local Construction Costs

By & Rob Sabo May 15, 2018
Rob Sabo

Tariffs enacted on softwood lumber imported from Canada are helping create a "perfect storm" of escalating construction costs in Northern Nevada. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the details.