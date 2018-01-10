Related Program: 
Reno Public Radio Local News Feed

CASA Volunteers Provide Support to Foster Children in Washoe County

By 2 minutes ago

Right now in Washoe County, there are more than 900 children in foster care. When possible, these children are assigned a Court Appointed Special Advocate to provide them with support.

Our reporter Paul Boger spoke with a judge Cynthia Lu to learn more about the CASA program and this continued need.


  • Only 1 in about 5 children in the foster care system in Washoe County are assigned a Court Appointed Special Advocate.
  • The CASA volunteers are individuals who provide support by helping a judge make decisions in the best interest of the kids. But most CASA volunteers also provide emotional support -- sometimes creating life-long bonds.
  •  A child with a CASA volunteer is more likely to…

                 o   Find a safe and permanent home.

                 o   Get more help in the system.

                 o   Have a consistent and Responsible adult presence.

                 o   Spend less time in foster care.

                 o   Not be bounced from home to home.

                 o   Do better in school.

  • Since its inception, the Washoe County CASA Program has served over 5,000 children.

As a note of disclosure, the Washoe CASA Foundation is an underwriter for this station.

Tags: 
CASA Foundation
foster care
children

Related Content

Foster Care's Racial Makeup Problematic

By Julia Ritchey Aug 3, 2015
Victor Leyba

 Despite some improvement in recent years, children of color are overrepresented in our U.S. foster care system. That's the takeaway from a new report conducted by the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, based in Reno. Julia Ritchey of Reno Public Radio sat down with the author of this report to learn more about inequity in our child welfare system. 

Nevada Ranks 47th In Overall Child Well-Being

By Jul 28, 2016

Nevada ranks near the bottom nationwide in overall child well-being. That’s according to a study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.