CASA Volunteers Provide Support to Foster Children in Washoe County

Right now in Washoe County, there are more than 900 children in foster care. When possible, these children are assigned a Court Appointed Special Advocate to provide them with support.

Our reporter Paul Boger spoke with a judge Cynthia Lu to learn more about the CASA program and this continued need.

Only 1 in about 5 children in the foster care system in Washoe County are assigned a Court Appointed Special Advocate.

The CASA volunteers are individuals who provide support by helping a judge make decisions in the best interest of the kids. But most CASA volunteers also provide emotional support -- sometimes creating life-long bonds.

A child with a CASA volunteer is more likely to…

o Find a safe and permanent home.

o Get more help in the system.

o Have a consistent and Responsible adult presence.

o Spend less time in foster care.

o Not be bounced from home to home.

o Do better in school.

Since its inception, the Washoe County CASA Program has served over 5,000 children.

As a note of disclosure, the Washoe CASA Foundation is an underwriter for this station.