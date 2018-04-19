Cannabis Company Medmen Fires up $15 Million Factory East of Reno

MedMen, a Los Angeles-based cannabis company, has opened up its $15 million marijuana factory near Reno. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the story.

The cultivation and production facility is set up to produce 10,000 pounds of high quality cannabis annually, which will supply Nevada’s rapidly budding recreational and medical marijuana market.

The 45,000-square-foot facility has been dubbed MedMen Mustang and is east of Reno. It includes a massive green house, along with a flowering room, butane and CO2 extraction rooms, a bakery, and test lab.

Nearly $200 million worth of recreational marijuana has been sold across the Silver State in the first six months of recreational sales.

Of that, Nevada has raked in more than $30 million in tax revenue, according to the state department of taxation.

