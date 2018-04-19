Cannabis Company Medmen Fires up $15 Million Factory East of Reno

  • Adam Bierman, co-founder and CEO of MedMen, speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at MedMen Mustang, the company's new $15 million marijuana facility east of Reno.
MedMen, a Los Angeles-based cannabis company, has opened up its $15 million marijuana factory near Reno. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the story.

The cultivation and production facility is set up to produce 10,000 pounds of high quality cannabis annually, which will supply Nevada’s rapidly budding recreational and medical marijuana market.

The 45,000-square-foot facility has been dubbed MedMen Mustang and is east of Reno. It includes a massive green house, along with a flowering room, butane and CO2 extraction rooms, a bakery, and test lab.

Employees of MedMen Mustang are required to wear lab coats, pants and hair nets and use high-strength automatic handwashing machines before entering the factory.
Nearly $200 million worth of recreational marijuana has been sold across the Silver State in the first six months of recreational sales.

Of that, Nevada has raked in more than $30 million in tax revenue, according to the state department of taxation.

To read the rest of this story, visit the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

