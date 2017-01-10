Avalanche, Blizzard Danger In Incline Village

Much of the following information was compiled by KUNR from a Washoe County press release:

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a High Avalanche Warning for the Lake Tahoe area. Residents of the Crystal Bay and Incline Village areas are being asked to shelter in place.

Washoe County officials report that wind speeds and snowfall rates are increasing dramatically.

Avalanches large enough to break trees and move cars have occurred in Crystal Bay under similar circumstances.

Stay away from uphill windows and doors. This advisory may last for the next 24 hours or longer.

Scott McGuire with the National Weather Service says driving conditions Tuesday are life-threatening.

“We’re talking about zero visibility, high winds, extreme high-intensity snowfall rates where the California Department of Transportation and Nevada Department of Transportation can’t keep up with the snowfall. It just becomes unsafe for everybody.”

Road crews will not be plowing streets in the avalanche-danger area until further notice.

In all areas of northern Nevada, there is a continuing risk of falling trees due to high winds and saturated ground. Trees could fall without warning.