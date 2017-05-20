Audio Postcard: Finding Dope Deals At Thrift Stores

Thrift stores in Reno are really popular these days, moving into the boutique high-end clothing , vintage style is in. You can save a ton of money too. Reno Youth Radio’s Jacob Lee recently went on a thrift adventure with his friend and filed this audio postcard.

Listen to the story.

We drove to the Savers on Oddie. I talked to my friend Nicholson Lovering about why we do this.

“I love that when I walk into a shop like savers you know, I pretty much know that I am going to find something. It is a pretty big store,” says Lovering.

We walk in and start with the hats and work our way through every row. Some of my favorite pieces of clothing have come from thrifts stores. Going to thrift stores with your friends is like a game: whoever finds the sickest piece wins.

“Your chances of finding something you like are pretty solid, you just gotta look,” Lovering says.

I spend 30 minutes to an hour. You have to hit every single line. I feel accomplished afterwards.

“Thrift shopping is pretty cool. They do a lot of donations, which is pretty cool. A lot of the money goes to local charities. It is nice to buy cheap clothes and support the community,” says Lovering.

There are also tons of girls going to thrift stores too now. You can find brand-name stuff really cheap.