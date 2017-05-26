Attack On Coptic Christians Kills At Least 26 In Egypt

Gunmen attacked a bus that was taking Egyptian Christians to a monastery Friday, killing at least 26 people and wounding 27 more, according to local officials and NPR's Jane Arraf.

The attack was carried out by men riding in three trucks, Egypt's interior ministry says, according to the Middle East News Agency.

The Christians had been traveling to the ancient St. Samuel monastery in Minya, a province some 160 miles south of Cairo along the Nile River.

"Minya province has the largest percentage of Christians in Egypt," Jane reports. "Religious tension in some communities in Minya has increased in recent years and in many villages, they are prevented from building churches."

Coptic Christians were targeted by two deadly attacks in northern Egypt last month, in suicide bombings that killed at least 44 people. Those attacks were claimed by ISIS.

After Friday's attack, President Fattah al-Sisi ordered a security meeting, according to the Middle East News Agency, which also says the attack was condemned by Ahmed el-Tayeb, grand imam of Egypt's Al Azhar mosque.



