Announcing Rodeo In Reno And Abroad For Decades

Niche Podcast highlights people with unique passions and hobbies. Bob Tallman and Wayne Brooks have been announcing rodeo for decades all across the U.S., including Reno, and talked with Niche producers Joey Lovato and David Calvert.

Tallman grew up in Orovada, Nevada and always aspired to be part of the rodeo. He has been inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, as well as the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, and has been announcing rodeo for over 40 years. He told the podcast that he has announced on every continent except Antarctica.

“From the time we say, ‘Hello and howdy,’ we’re red eyed and rowdy and ready to buck ‘em,” said Tallman. “We don’t stop for two and a half, three, three and a half hours of delivering the message of the Western lifestyle.”

Between Tallman and Brooks, they have won the title of rodeo announcer of the year a total of nine times.

“There’s something for everybody here,” Said Brooks, “Where your odds of making it to the pros in baseball and football and basketball and on and on and on are so slim… anybody can do it [rodeo], all you gotta do is pay your entry fees and get on.”

Niche is produced at the Reynolds School of Journalism where Lovato is a student. Calvert is a photographer in the Reno area.