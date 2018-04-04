Amid dwindling workforce, blue-collar industries forced to change tactics

Amid a dwindling workforce, blue-collar industries in Northern Nevada are having to change their recruitment tactics. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly spoke to several local business owners to learn how they're adapting.

The numbers don't lie. Right now, 53 percent of skilled trades workers are over the age of 45, [according to EMSI (Economic Modeling Specialists International)] and Northern Nevada companies are having to change with the times — including literally changing their shift times.

Sierra Air in Reno has actually implemented later shifts, starting at 10 am, to appeal to millennial workers.

Over at United Construction Company, also in Reno, management is dealing with a lack of new skilled workers, so it has developed a certificate program that offers mentoring before the employees enter the field.

In Carson City, Hoffman Plumbing is expecting a major workforce shortage, so it's working to recruit high school students in order to develop the next generation of plumbers.

For Reno Public Radio News, I'm Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

