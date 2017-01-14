After 146 Years, Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Circus To Shut Down

After its nearly century and a half run, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced Saturday night that it will shut down "The Greatest Show On Earth" forever.

The American spectacle will conclude with its final show in May, says Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, the producer of Ringling.

On the company website, Feld cites declining ticket sales — which dipped even lower as the company retired elephants — combined with high operation costs.

"Following the transition of the elephants off the road, we saw an even more dramatic drop," Feld says. "This, coupled with high operating costs, made the circus an unsustainable business for the company."

The company has been phasing out elephants after shifting public tastes and criticism drawn from animal rights groups over the well-being of the animals.

The company circus held its last show featuring elephants last May, before completely retiring the animals to the a 200-acre conservation center in Polk City, Fla., established by Feld Entertainment in 1995.

Elephants had been a circus mainstay since Barnum introduced Jumbo, an Asian elephant in 1882, the AP reports.

"The Felds say their existing animals — lions, tigers, camels, donkeys, alpacas, kangaroos and llamas — will go to suitable homes," adds the AP. "Juliette Feld says the company will continue operating the Center for Elephant Conservation."

The Feld family bought Ringling in 1967 and employs about 500 people for both touring shows "Circus Extreme" and "Out of This World." Those employees were told about the closure after shows in Orlando and Miami, on Saturday night.

In addition to the circus, Feld Entertainment also runs a number of high-profile traveling shows, from Monster Jam and Supercross to Marvel Universe Live and Disney on Ice.

Each year, Feld Entertainment's live shows draw some 30 million attendees.

Before it draws the curtain, the two touring circuses will perform a total of 30 shows over the next four months, in major cities including Atlanta, Washington, Philadelphia, Boston and Brooklyn.

