Advocates Ask Governor To Reverse Virginia Range Wild Horse Decision

The Nevada Department of Agriculture decided last month to sell 3,000 wild horses in Northern Nevada to private owners. And now, wild horse advocates are calling upon Governor Brian Sandoval to reverse the decision.

In October, the state ended a contract with the American Wild Horse Campaign, who provided birth control to monitor the population of the horses on Virginia Range.

Louise Martin from the AWHC said she's been protesting in front of the state capitol building six times since the sale was up for proposal. She said new ownership of the horses could put them at risk for slaughter.

"I mean, it's a real possibility," Martin said. "We love the horses. And I can't even imagine just ripping them from the range."

Paul Anderson chairs the Board of Agriculture. He said in a statement this week the sale will allow the new owners to directly manage the horses, "working with the local government and private citizens, according to the needs of the horses."

A sale to a specific organization has not been disclosed yet.

Sandoval's office did not respond to requests for comment.

The AWHC plans to hold a candlelight vigil near the state capitol building over the weekend.