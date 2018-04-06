With $21.84 Million Spent, Carson Lodging Numbers See Record Increase in 2017

Last year, lodging properties in Carson City saw the highest revenue increase in the city's history. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly reports.

Visitors spent more than $21.8 million on lodging in Carson City last year. That's a 27 percent jump from 2016.

Local officials credit the success to the community's re-branding as an outdoor recreation and cultural destination.

Along with the money visitors spent on lodging, the state division of tourism estimates that overnight visitors also pumped close to $63.2 million into the community through expenses like food and shopping.

The increases reflect steady growth over the last five years. Back in 2013, Carson's lodging revenue was at just $13 million, so there's been a 70 percent jump.

For Reno Public Radio News, I'm Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

