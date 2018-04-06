Related Program: 
With $21.84 Million Spent, Carson Lodging Numbers See Record Increase in 2017

By & Teri Vance 1 hour ago
  • Carson City lodging properties saw a record 27 percent increase in revenue in 2017. The Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road, in its second year, is one of the major outdoor recreation and sports tourism events credited in the success.
Last year, lodging properties in Carson City saw the highest revenue increase in the city's history. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly reports.


Visitors spent more than $21.8 million on lodging in Carson City last year. That's a 27 percent jump from 2016.

Local officials credit the success to the community's re-branding as an outdoor recreation and cultural destination.

Along with the money visitors spent on lodging, the state division of tourism estimates that overnight visitors also pumped close to $63.2 million into the community through expenses like food and shopping.

The increases reflect steady growth over the last five years. Back in 2013, Carson's lodging revenue was at just $13 million, so there's been a 70 percent jump.

For Reno Public Radio News, I'm Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

To read the rest of this story, visit the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

